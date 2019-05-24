StormTrack Weather: Wind settles down for Friday
EL PASO, Texas - The winds will not be much of an issue Friday. Peak gusts around 20 mph or so. Temps will warm to right around 90 degrees. Temperatures warm up into the low and mid 90's over Memorial Day weekend. Winds will also pick up for Sunday and Monday between 35 and 40mph.
