StormTrack Weather: Cool and dry Saturday afternoon

StormTrack Weather: Saturday AM

EL PASO, Texas - The region will come into a warming and drying period that will last well into next week.

We will have one more relatively cool day today before the heat increases.

Each day through Monday will be 3-5 degrees warmer than the previous with slightly above average mid 90s highs being common across the lowlands much of next week.

Most areas will be dry for the next five days, but isolated mountain storms, and even a few lowland storms are possible, especially today as the moisture lingers just a little longer.

EL PASO FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind around 8 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

LAS CRUCES FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.