Weather

StormTRACK Weather: Cold tonight, plenty of sunshine through the weekend

By:

Posted: Jan 24, 2019 07:36 AM MST

Updated: Jan 24, 2019 06:47 PM MST

ABC7 StormTRACK Weather Thursday PM

EL PASO, Texas - Clear skies and light winds are expected tonight which means temperatures will be able to drop a lot. Lows will fall to the mid and upper 20s. 

Tomorrow afternoon temps will rebound back up into the mid and upper 50s. Mainly clear skies are expected through Sunday with high temps in the upper 50s to near 60.

We'll be in the low to mid 60s with partly cloudy skies on Monday. A cold front comes through late Monday night and early Tuesday bringing in gusty winds for West El Pas in the morning. 

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: January 25
Muhammad Ghafari via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: January 25

Health
9 tricks to fall asleep faster
CNN

9 tricks to fall asleep faster

Crime
PHOTOS: Alleged gang members arrested in conspiracy investigation

PHOTOS: Alleged gang members arrested in conspiracy investigation

Health
10 healthy gas station foods
iStock/njpPhoto

10 healthy gas station foods

News
On this day: January 24
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: January 24

News
On this day: January 23
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

On this day: January 23

Pets
10 foods you should never feed your dog
iStock/maximilian100

10 foods you should never feed your dog

Travel
20 ultimate travel destinations

20 ultimate travel destinations

News
On this day: January 22
Rob Carr/Getty Images

On this day: January 22

Crime
PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted 1.18.19

PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted 1.18.19

News
On this day: January 21
Mario Tama/Getty Images via CNN

On this day: January 21

Health
Surprising reasons you're eating more
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Surprising reasons you're eating more

News
On this day: January 20
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: January 20

News
On this day: January 19
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: January 19

Health
20 foods diet experts hate most
iStock/idrutu

20 foods diet experts hate most

News
On this day: January 18
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On this day: January 18

US & World
Agencies and services affected by gov't shutdown
Getty Images

Agencies and services affected by gov't shutdown

News
On this day: January 17
Public domain via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: January 17

Health
12 kids' symptoms you should not ignore
iStock/perkmeup

12 kids' symptoms you should not ignore

Health
25 ways you're ruining your metabolism
iStock / MartiSaiz

25 ways you're ruining your metabolism

News
On this day: January 16
Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

On this day: January 16

News
Kia goes big with new SUV
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Kia goes big with new SUV

News
Is Infiniti's concept car our future?
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Is Infiniti's concept car our future?

News
Volkswagen launches all-new Passat sedan
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Volkswagen launches all-new Passat sedan