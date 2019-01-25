StormTRACK Weather: Cold tonight, plenty of sunshine through the weekend
EL PASO, Texas - Clear skies and light winds are expected tonight which means temperatures will be able to drop a lot. Lows will fall to the mid and upper 20s.
Tomorrow afternoon temps will rebound back up into the mid and upper 50s. Mainly clear skies are expected through Sunday with high temps in the upper 50s to near 60.
We'll be in the low to mid 60s with partly cloudy skies on Monday. A cold front comes through late Monday night and early Tuesday bringing in gusty winds for West El Pas in the morning.
