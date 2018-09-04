Weather

StormTrack Weather: Cold front moves in Wednesday night bringing cooler temps.

By:

Posted: Sep 04, 2018 04:23 PM MDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2018 04:29 PM MDT

StormTrack Weather: Tuesday PM

EL PASO, Texas - We will only see a few thunderstorms tonight and Wednesday, best rain chances will be in area mountains. Wednesday night moisture and rain chances will begin to increase and we will see a good chance for rain on Thursday.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST:

Temperatures will be above average for Wednesday but then below average for the end of the week, only to return to back above average for the weekend.

EL PASO FORECAST:

Tonight: 10% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. 

Tomorrow: 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms after 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east in the afternoon. 

LAS CRUCES FORECAST:

Tonight: 10% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph. 

Tomorrow: 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. East southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. 

EL PASO 7-DAY FORECAST:

