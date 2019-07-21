StormTrack Weather: Cold front drops temperatures 10 to 15 degrees this week
EL PASO, Texas - One more hot day before easterly winds bring an increase in moisture and a decrease in temperatures.
Thunderstorm chances will increase as early as this evening and especially Monday and Tuesday, with afternoon temperatures about 10 to 15 degrees cooler those days.
Somewhat drier conditions with fewer storms and warmer temperatures will return Wednesday.
