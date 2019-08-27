StormTRACK Weather: Cold front brings a drop in temps, increased rain chances
EL PASO, Texas - After a string of triple-digit days and record-breaking temperatures, a back door front will move through the area today bringing increased rain chances. The added moisture will help trigger afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Thunderstorms will start over the Sacramento Mountains and Gila region and then spread into the lower elevations. The chance for storms will increase Wednesday through Friday before tapering off this weekend. High temperatures will approach 100 degrees today and drop several degrees behind a cold front.
