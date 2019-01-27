StormTRACK Weather: Clear skies tonight, a few clouds Sunday
Cold front arrives late Monday
EL PASO, Texas - Clear skies continue through the rest of the night with lows falling into the upper 20s for most, but near 31 in the urban areas of El Paso.
Tomorrow we'll see increasing high clouds and light and variable winds throughout the day. Highs will top off near 60 once again.
Monday will be fairly calm for most of the day with highs in the low 60s. A cold front comes through late Monday night bringing in gusty winds for the overnight hours. Peak gusts of 35 mph are expected on the western slopes of the Franklins.
Temperatures Tuesday will only reach the low 50s under mostly cloudy skies, but temps will warm for Wednesday.
EL PASO 7-DAY FORECAST:
