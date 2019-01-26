StormTRACK Weather: Beautiful weekend ahead

ABC7 StormTRACK Weather Friday PM

EL PASO, Texas - Nice weather will continue for the weekend with cold mornings and mild afternoons. Expect mostly clear skies tonight with low temps falling into the mid and upper 20s.

Tomorrow's highs will rebound to near 60 with plenty of sunshine. Expect similar temperatures Sunday with a few more clouds. Monday will be one of the warmest days before a cold front comes through with highs in the low to mid 60s.

A front comes through late Monday night, bringing wind gusts up to 35 mph to West El Paso and high temperatures in the upper 40s. Temperatures warm back up by Wednesday.