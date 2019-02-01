StormTrack Weather: Another mild day Friday, winds return this weekend
Temperatures will remain in the 60s through the weekend. A weak weather system comes this afternoon Friday, bringing in a slight chance of an isolated shower. Our next wind maker comes in Sunday afternoon with gusts up to 40 mph.
