StormTrack Weather: Another humid start to the day. Storm chances increase this week
EL PASO, Texas - Moist unstable air will continue flowing into portions of southern New Mexico and west Texas today through Wednesday resulting in periods of showers and thunderstorms across the region.
Chances for showers will be slight this Sunday afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 90s with mostly sunny skies. Chances for storms increase later this evening.
Most of the thunderstorms expected this week will occur east of the Rio Grande with warm and mostly dry weather to the west. Westerly winds will produce hot and dry conditions Thursday through next weekend.
