StormTrack Weather: Another hot afternoon with chances for Isolated showers & T-storms
EL PASO, Texas - Chances for thunderstorms will remain in the forecast for Sunday afternoon. High's will reach triple digits today across the region.
Temperatures will continue to climb slightly through Tuesday, after which a slight increase in available moisture will lead to an equally slight increase in thunderstorm coverage. Better rain chances will be late into the week.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images
News Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons
News 2016 Getty Images
News Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
News iStock/LajosRepasi
News Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
News iStock/Kemter
Sports Getty Images
Health FreeImages.com/tim & annette
News Linh Pham/Getty Images
Economy FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews
News Steve Evans via Wikimedia Commons
News iStock/kzenon
News Allsport/Getty Images
US & World Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images
News G. Morty Ortega/Getty Images
News Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Health iStock/Ilza
News Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images
Sports Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images
US & World Karaleigh Roe via CNN
US & World Tim Boyle/Getty Images