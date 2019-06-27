StormTRACK Weather more heat and rain chances this weekend
EL PASO, Texas - Temperatures cool off this evening into the 60s and 70s with mostly clear skies. Some rain chances will hang around through midnight before everything quiets down for the morning.
Another mostly sunny Friday with some rain chances again and highs in the upper 90s.
