StormTrack Weather: A cooler afternoon expected Tuesday, temps. warm up by the weekend
EL PASO, Texas - Expect a cooler day across the Borderland today as a cold front pushed hard across the region last night. Breezy morning windswill slacken through the day and become light this afternoon.
Temperatures will top out 5-8 degrees below seasonal averages with 50s across the lowlands. Clouds will be a constant feature acrossthe region as the mid and upper levels open up a stream of high level moisture off the Pacific.
