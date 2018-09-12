StormTRACK Weather: Mostly sunny, continued dry conditions
EL PASO, Texas - Plenty of sunshine and very warm temperatures for this time of year expected for the rest of the week. High's expected to be in the mid 90's with just an isolated storm later this afternoon and evening. Not expecting any strong or severe storms. Temperatures are expected to cool just a bit for the weekend with slight rain chances.
