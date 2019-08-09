Weather

ABC-7 StormTRACK: Isolated Storm chances continue Friday through the weekend

By:

Posted: Aug 08, 2019 07:12 AM MDT

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 09:05 PM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - Isolated storms expected again Friday and through the weekend.

Temperatures will continue to be near 100 Friday and then cool down a bit over the weekend - mid and upper 90's. Skies will be partly sunny with humid conditions.

 


Gallery: Victims killed in El Paso shooting

