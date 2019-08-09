ABC-7 StormTRACK: Isolated Storm chances continue Friday through the weekend
EL PASO, Texas - Isolated storms expected again Friday and through the weekend.
Temperatures will continue to be near 100 Friday and then cool down a bit over the weekend - mid and upper 90's. Skies will be partly sunny with humid conditions.
