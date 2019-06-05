Small tornado causes scattered damage near Alamogordo

Image provided by a sheriff's employee shows the small tornado that touched down.

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico - What local emergency management officials described as a "short-lived tornado" touched down north of Alamogordo on Tuesday evening, causing scattered damage.

Jodi Odom of the Otero County Sheriff's Department captured a photograph of the small twister (see above) as it struck near the county seat community.

The National Weather Service never issued a tornado warning for Otero County, although portions of it were under a severe thunderstorm warning at one point.

The NWS office in El Paso said it would conduct an official damage survey on Wednesday.

Damage from a short-lived tornado in New Mexico. (Photo courtesy: National Weather Service)

The weather service said it received reports of a destroyed mobile home as well as damaged trees and downed power lines in the area.

There were no immediate reports of any serious injuries.