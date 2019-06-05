Small tornado causes scattered damage near Alamogordo
ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico - What local emergency management officials described as a "short-lived tornado" touched down north of Alamogordo on Tuesday evening, causing scattered damage.
Jodi Odom of the Otero County Sheriff's Department captured a photograph of the small twister (see above) as it struck near the county seat community.
The National Weather Service never issued a tornado warning for Otero County, although portions of it were under a severe thunderstorm warning at one point.
The NWS office in El Paso said it would conduct an official damage survey on Wednesday.
The weather service said it received reports of a destroyed mobile home as well as damaged trees and downed power lines in the area.
There were no immediate reports of any serious injuries.