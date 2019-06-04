Severe thunderstorms cause hail, wind damage across Borderland

Hail pelts portions of Las Cruces

EL PASO - Severe thunderstorms producing heavy rains, wind and hail hit parts of the Borderland late Tuesday afternoon.

There were at least five different severe thunderstorm warnings issued across the ABC-7 viewing area.

Hundreds of residents were left without power in sections of El Paso as the storms moved through.

In East El Paso, a storage shed was mangled by strong winds that accompanied the storms. (see photo below)

And in Las Cruces, intense hail pelted parts of the community for five to ten minutes as part of a thunderstorm system. (see video above)