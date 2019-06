Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Dona Ana, Otero Counties until 4:45 PM

* AT 354 PM MDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE

EXTENDING FROM 4 MILES NORTHWEST OF CHAPARRAL TO 5 MILES WEST OF

AFTON, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 25 MPH.



HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND PENNY SIZE HAIL.



SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED.



IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES.



* LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...

CHAPARRAL, LAS CRUCES, ANTHONY, VADO, NMSU MAIN CAMPUS, AFTON,

ANTHONY GAP, BERINO, MESILLA, SAN MIGUEL, MESQUITE, CHAMBERINO,

FAIRACRES, TALAVERA, LA MESA, AFTON GENERATING PLANT, HIGH VALLEY,

SAN PABLO, PICACHO AND CORRALITOS.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...



FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A

BUILDING.



WIND DAMAGE WITH THESE STORMS WILL OCCUR BEFORE ANY RAIN OR

LIGHTNING. DO NOT WAIT FOR THE SOUND OF THUNDER BEFORE TAKING COVER.

SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY INSIDE A STURDY STRUCTURE AND STAY AWAY FROM

WINDOWS.