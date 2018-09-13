Weather

Local man to volunteer for Red Cross during Hurricane Florence

Posted: Sep 12, 2018 06:56 PM MDT

Updated: Sep 12, 2018 07:10 PM MDT

East Coast residents prepare for Hurricane Florence

While most people are trying to get as far away from the east coast, Robert Hopkins is heading to Richmond, Virginia to volunteer with the red cross.

While the hurricane's impacts are most likely to directly impact areas farther to the south, many are expected to evacuate to places like Richmond get away from the area's coastline.

Sam Roback, a North Carolina Meteorologist, is heading to Wilmington, NC from the Raleigh area to document the storm. He says that his friends in Wilmington evacuated to the mountains, a six hour drive west, to get a away from the dangerous storm surge that is expected. 

Roback says that even hundreds of miles inland gas stations and grocery stores are nearly all emptied out. As far as he can tell, most residents are taking the storm seriously. 

Florence is expected to near the North Carolina coast Friday morning and stall on or near the coasts of North and South Carolina for a couple of days. In addition to storm surge and heavy winds, inland flooding will be a big issue as the storm becomes nearly stationary.

