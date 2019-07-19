Weather

Las Cruces activates cooling stations to help with hot temps

By:
  Associated Press

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 11:07 AM MDT

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 11:22 AM MDT

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The city of Las Cruces has activated its cooling stations as high temperatures near triple digits.

Las Cruces officials say the cooling stations will be open until 8 p.m. every week night and from noon to 8 p.m. on weekends.

The stations are places where the elderly, other high-risk residents and the general public can find temporary shelter from the heat. They include community centers and other city buildings such as the Thomas Branigan Memorial Library.

Officials say city museums also are open to provide relief during regular business hours.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service say they expect record and near record warmth for portions of New Mexico's central valley and eastern plains through Saturday. While no records are likely in the south, they say it'll be very warm.

