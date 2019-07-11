StormTrack Weather: Tad cooler temps for Thursday
EL PASO, Texas - Temperatures hit anywhere from 104-108 degrees Wednesday. The El Paso International Airport hit 104 - hottest of the year so far; while the east side of El Paso hit 108 via our ABC-7 Weathernet site.
Temps will cool a little tomorrow with some added clouds and moisture moving in. Most areas will be right around 100.
Some rain and slight storm chances will work it's way back in here by Thursday and Friday bringing a few showers and thunderstorms to the area. Most of the thunderstorms will occur around the mountains.
