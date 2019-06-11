StormTrack weather: Patchy Fog AM - then sunny & Warmer

Tuesday AM Weather

EL PASO, Texas - Heavy rain pounded southern New Mexico Monday with just over 2" in the Las Cruces area. El Paso saw rainfall amounts of around .24 - .75"" in general. The high temp yesterday at the El Paso Airport was only 72 degrees which happened just after midnight. This high of 72 is a new record High Low Max. The old record was 73 degrees in 1965. Realize, June is our hottest month of the year and this high temp was 29 degrees cooler than what we hit Sunday at 101.

Drier air arrives today with sunshine and temps in the mid and upper 80's.

Download the ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather and Traffic App.