ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Beautiful day Monday, turning windy by night

ABC7 StormTRACK Weather Sunday PM

EL PASO, Texas - After days with plenty of blue sky, the Borderland saw some high clouds this afternoon and we'll continue to see some through about midnight, then they will pass to our southeast.

Expect more sun during the day on Monday with highs in the low 60s. Winds will be variable through the first half of the day, becoming east to west in the afternoon.

Winds won't be too bad during the day, but they will pick up at night with sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph out of the east. Gusts as high as 35 mph are possible on the western slopes of the Franklins between 8 PM and 2 AM.

Winds gradually decrease through Tuesday and highs will be about 10 degrees cooler, low 50s with mostly cloudy skies. A warm up begins right away on Wednesday with highs back in the low 60s.