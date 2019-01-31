ABC-7 StormTRACK: Warm day ahead, winds return

StormTRACK Weather 1.31.19

The forecast looks great this afternoon with warmer temps than yesterday. We'll see more sunshine with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures will remain in the 60s through the weekend.

A weak weather system comes in Friday, bringing in a slight chance of an isolated shower. Our next wind maker comes in Sunday afternoon with gusts up to 40 mph possible-- winds will hang around through Monday.