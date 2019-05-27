ABC-7 FIRST ALERT: Windy and dusty again Monday afternoon
EL PASO, Texas - An ABC-7 First alert has been issued for wind gusts as high as 45 mph Monday afternoon. We will also see some blowing dust develop.
The timing of the peak winds will be between 2 and 7 pm on Monday.
Otherwise, temps tonight will fall back to the mid 60s for El Paso, but lows will fall the the mid 50s for southern NM. Tomorrow will be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 80s and blowing dust in the afternoon.
Winds will die down for Tuesday and temps will fall back to the low 80s.
