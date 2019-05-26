ABC-7 FIRST ALERT: Windy and dusty afternoons for Sunday and Monday

StormTrack Weather: Sunday AM

EL PASO, Texas - An ABC-7 First alert has been issued for wind gusts as high as 45 mph Sunday and Monday afternoons. We will also see some blowing dust develop each afternoon.

The timing of the peak winds will be between 3 and 8 pm Sunday and Monday.

Otherwise, expect temps near 90 Sunday and Monday. Sunday afternoon there is a 10% chance of a brief shower, mainly east of EP and LC, as a weak cold front moves through.

Most places will remain completely dry with partly cloudy skies above some blowing dust on Sunday afternoon.

Winds will die down for Tuesday and temps will fall back to the 80s.