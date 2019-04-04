Weather

StormTrack Weather: Winds Gradually weaken tonight

By:

Posted: Apr 03, 2019 07:18 AM MDT

Updated: Apr 03, 2019 06:21 PM MDT

StormTrack Weather - winds weaken

EL PASO, Texas -  

The winds will gradually decrease tonight as the peak gusts hit just shy of 50 mph for the NE side of El Paso this afternoon and evening. Winds will decrease tonight with gusts around 30 mph up until midnight then even less overnight.

Much nicer weather is in the forecast on Thursday and Friday with temps around 80 degrees.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Health
Most ignored cancer symptoms
iStock/firebrandphotography

Most ignored cancer symptoms

News
On this day: April 3
David Greedy/Getty Images

On this day: April 3

Crime
Photos: DWI Arrests in El Paso (March 2019)

Photos: DWI Arrests in El Paso (March 2019)

Sports
Which college basketball coaches have most titles?
Rob Carr/Getty Images

Which college basketball coaches have most titles?

News
On this day: April 2
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

On this day: April 2

Health
9 foods that lower stress levels
iStock/eurobanks

9 foods that lower stress levels

News
On this day: April 1
Vince Bucci/Getty Images

On this day: April 1

US & World
13 infamous April Fools' Day hoaxes
FreeImages.com/Ned Horton

13 infamous April Fools' Day hoaxes

Entertainment
Celebrities stun at 50th NAACP Image Awards
2019 Getty Images

Celebrities stun at 50th NAACP Image Awards

News
On this day: March 31
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: March 31

Campaign 2020
PHOTOS: Beto O'Rourke Presidential Campaign Rally in El Paso

PHOTOS: Beto O'Rourke Presidential Campaign Rally in El Paso

News
On this day: March 30
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

On this day: March 30

Crime
PHOTOS: Most Wanted Fugitives in El Paso 3.29.19

PHOTOS: Most Wanted Fugitives in El Paso 3.29.19

Economy
15 things to buy at a dollar store
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

15 things to buy at a dollar store

News
On this day: March 29
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: March 29

Sports
NCAA Tournament brings back March Madness
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

NCAA Tournament brings back March Madness

News
On this day: March 28
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

On this day: March 28

Politics
Most, least federally dependent states
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Most, least federally dependent states

Economy
Biggest U.S. lottery jackpots
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Biggest U.S. lottery jackpots

Crime
PHOTOS: 3 guns seized, 3 arrested

PHOTOS: 3 guns seized, 3 arrested

News
On this day: March 27
Mike Brown/Getty Images

On this day: March 27

News
On this day: March 26
Lawrence Lucier/Getty Images

On this day: March 26

Economy
10 most expensive cities in the world
Chris McGrath/ Getty

10 most expensive cities in the world

News
On this day: March 25
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: March 25