StormTrack Weather: Winds Gradually weaken tonight
EL PASO, Texas -
The winds will gradually decrease tonight as the peak gusts hit just shy of 50 mph for the NE side of El Paso this afternoon and evening. Winds will decrease tonight with gusts around 30 mph up until midnight then even less overnight.
Much nicer weather is in the forecast on Thursday and Friday with temps around 80 degrees.
