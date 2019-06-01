ABC-7 First Alert: Storm chances tonight - better east
Some storms could become severe
EL PASO, Texas - The ABC-7 First Alert continues for areas primarily east tonight for showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could become severe, however the best chances will be in Otero, Hudspeth and Culberson county.
The chance for storms will continue over the weekend with temps warming to the low and mid 90's. The chance for isolated showers and storms remains in the forecast through the middle of next week.
