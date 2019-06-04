ABC-7 First Alert: Severe Weather remains a threat Tuesday
ABC-7 First Alert One more active weather day
EL PASO, Texas - An ABC-7 First Alert remains in effect Tuesday as a low-pressure system moves across the Borderland. This weather pattern will generate showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. A few storms may produce hail, strong winds and heavy rains with flash flooding. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s this afternoon with southeast winds between 15 and 25 mph. High pressure will result in drier weather with above normal temperatures Wednesday through the weekend.
