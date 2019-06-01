pm weather 060119

EL PASO, Texas - Things finally start calming down through the evening once the sun sets. Temperatures will cool quickly into the upper 60s.

Winds slightly calmer and less of a severe weather threat for Sunday but pop up showers and storms can't be ruled out.

Expect another hot one with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Monday and Tuesday storm chances will stick around before things finally start calming down for the end of next week.