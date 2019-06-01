ABC-7 First Alert: Severe thunderstorm chances through the evening
EL PASO, Texas - Things finally start calming down through the evening once the sun sets. Temperatures will cool quickly into the upper 60s.
Winds slightly calmer and less of a severe weather threat for Sunday but pop up showers and storms can't be ruled out.
Expect another hot one with highs in the mid to upper 90s.
Monday and Tuesday storm chances will stick around before things finally start calming down for the end of next week.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
News George De Sota/Getty Images
Health Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Family FreeImages.com/Stephen Eastop
News Chris Hondros/Getty Images
US & World Copyright 2019 CNN
News John F. Kennedy Library Foundation
News U.S. Marshals via Wikimedia Commons
Health Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images
News Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
Travel iStock / Bosca78
US & World Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
News Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
Entertainment Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for NYCWFF
US & World CNN Video
News Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images
News NASA
News NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons
News Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music
Education Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Weather Twitter/PONDHOCKEY93 via CNN
News Stuart Wilson/Getty Images