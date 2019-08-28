ABC-7 FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible overnight into the next few days

StormTrack Weather: Tuesday PM

EL PASO,Texas - An ABC-7 First Alert is in place for widespread showers that can produce heavy rain and possible hail. Wind gusts could also develop as a result of storms that develop around the area.

A cold front is expected to pass through today, bringing cooler temperatures and some widespread rain chances to the border land and mountains. Thunderstorms are possible with these storms as well.

Widespread thunderstorm coverage is expected Wednesday evening into night. Localized heavy rainfall and spot flooding is possible with these storms. Storm chances continue into the weekend as lower level moisture hangs around.