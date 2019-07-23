ABC-7 First Alert: Scattered storms, cool front brings mild summer temperatures to the Borderland
EL PASO, Texas - The ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather First Alert continues Tuesday. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms continue to develop and move across portions of the area on Tuesday morning. Heavy rainfall and flash flooding will be possible with these showers and storms. Drivers watch out for water on roadways.
