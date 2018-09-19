ABC-7 First Alert: Locally Heavy Rainfall Possible

ABC-7 First Alert: Wednesday AM

We continue to be under an ABC-7 First Alert for locally heavy rainfall tonight and tomorrow. In the meantime expect mainly dry conditions with mostly cloudy skies through the afternoon.

Moisture and rain chances increase after 5PM, peaking at 60% overnight. Flash flooding is possible in isolated areas. Tomorrow, of and on showers and thunderstorms continue.

Expect upper 80s today for highs with only upper 70s for Thursday's highs. We should clear out for Friday and the weekend.