ABC-7 First Alert: Increased showers and thunderstorms through Thursday

ABC-7 First Alert AM

EL PASO, Texas - We will see another warm day today, but moisture, clouds and rain chances will increase tonight. Showers and storms will intensify Wednesday and Thursday. Some storms for this duration may produce heavy rainfall and flooding. Temperatures will drop to the mid-80s Wednesday and lower 80s Thursday. There will be a slight chance for rain with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s through the weekend.

