ABC-7 FIRST ALERT: Heavy rainfall could cause flooding the next few days

EL PASO, Texas - We will see another warm day on Tuesday, but moisture, clouds and rain chances will return to the area, starting Tuesday night and lasting through Thursday night.

Some storms on Wednesday night and Thursday may produce very heavy rainfall and we could see flooding in some areas.

Temperatures will drop to the mid 80s.

For next weekend we will see a slight chance for rain with temperatures near seasonal averages.

