ABC-7 FIRST ALERT: Heavy rainfall could cause flooding the next few days
EL PASO, Texas - We will see another warm day on Tuesday, but moisture, clouds and rain chances will return to the area, starting Tuesday night and lasting through Thursday night.
Some storms on Wednesday night and Thursday may produce very heavy rainfall and we could see flooding in some areas.
Temperatures will drop to the mid 80s.
For next weekend we will see a slight chance for rain with temperatures near seasonal averages.
EL PASO FORECAST:
LAS CRUCES FORECAST:
EL PASO 7-DAY FORECAST:
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News By John McKeon [CC BY-SA 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons
Health iStock/perkmeup
News U.S. Navy/FBI via Wikimedia Commons
News Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Weather NOAA via CNN
News Chris Hondros/Getty Images
Weather Mark Wilson/Getty Images
News Brian Bahr/Getty Images
Entertainment Courtesy of The Strong, Rochester, New York.
Economy Ferre' Dollar/CNN
Weather Allison Joyce/Getty Images
Entertainment Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Entertainment Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
News Dolby Laboratories
US & World iStock/DoctorKan
Education Madcoverboy at English Wikipedia via Wikimedia Commons
News Alex Wong/Getty Images
Health iStock/deansanderson
Entertainment Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images