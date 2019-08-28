ABC-7 First Alert: Widespread storms, Cooler temps Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas - An ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather First Alert is in effect. Expect clouds and any leftover showers this morning to move south by midday, with another round of thunderstorms expected to develop this afternoon and this evening. Slow-moving thunderstorms will result in heavy rainfall and flooding for some locations. Tuesday afternoon was our last 100-degree day for a while, Wednesday will bring slightly cooler temperatures, with highs in the 90s.