ABC-7 FIRST ALERT: Cold front tonight brings wind, rain and drops Monday temps by 20 degrees

StormTrack Weather: Sunday AM

EL PASO, Texas - The ABC-7 StormTrack Weather team has issued an ABC-7 First Alert for a change in our weather pattern overnight into Monday.

Another hot and dry afternoon expected Sunday. Highs are expected to reach 100 with sunny and dry conditions.

That changes drastically this evening as an unseasonably strong backdoor cool front pushes in from the east.

Much of the region will see strong east winds blow in with the cold front overnight. Wind gusts of up to 35 mph are expected to impact west El Paso.

In addition, much cooler and more moist air moves in behind the front.

Monday`s temperatures will drop 20 degrees from Sunday's afternoon highs. Afternoon highs for Mondy are expected to reach the lower 80s as more clouds and scattered rain chances spread across the region. Some moisture may linger into Tuesday.