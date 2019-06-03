Weather

ABC-7 First Alert: Chance of severe storms Monday and Tuesday

By:

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 05:46 AM MDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 07:11 AM MDT

StormTRACK Weather First Alert Monday 6.3.19

EL PASO, Texas - The ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather First Alert remains in effect as an upper-level low approaches the Borderland.

Moist unstable air will flow into the region as the system approaches from the west. This weather pattern will produce thunderstorms across much of the region Monday and Tuesday.  Keep in mind that some of these storms will produce hail, very strong winds, and heavy downpours. Most of the thunderstorms will occur east of our region. Drier and warm weather moves in Wednesday with winds around 15 to 25 mph.


