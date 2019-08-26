ABC-7 First Alert: Borderland flirts with record heat for the first day of school
Heat Advisory thru 8.27.19
EL PASO, Texas - An ABC-7 First Alert is in effect for the heat, Monday. Temperatures will soar with record-breaking heat across the borderland. A cold front will push across the region Tuesday bringing a bit of relief from the heat. Chances for afternoon thunderstorms will return Tuesday and continue into the weekend.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News Michael Buckner/Getty Images
News iStock/kevinruss
News Joe Raedle/Getty Images
News Mike Coppola/Getty Images
News Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
News Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse B. Awalt/U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Commons
Entertainment Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
News iStock/DegasMM
News KPRC via CNN
News Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
News iStock/Dixi_
News Ethan Miller/Getty Images
US & World iStock/biglike
News Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for AFI
News Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
News Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
News Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Niche Media
Pets FreeImages.com/PsychoPxL
Education CNN Image
News Martin St-Amant - Wikipedia - CC-BY-SA-3.0
Economy iStock/damircudic
Health iStock/martinturzak
News Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons
Entertainment iStock/JordiDelgado