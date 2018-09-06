UPDATE: I-10 West exit at Anthony open hours ahead of announced time

Stuck semitrailer causes delays on I10 at Anthony

EL PASO, Texas - UPDATE: El Paso Police Department officials tweeted at 8:22 a.m. Thursday that I-10 west at the Anthony exit 0 is back open.

This, about 25 minutes after tweeting that the exit would remain closed until 4 p.m.

EPPD reports there is no traffic backup in the area.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Crews are working to fix a sinkhole that led to a semi stalling on I-10's Anthony exit.

The semi has been removed, but crews are still on the scene filling the hole.

Emergency personnel from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene just before 6 a.m.

Police from the city of Anthony, Texas, are helping with the situation.

An officer told ABC-7 that the driver was not injured.

Vehicles that were stuck along the exit are being redirected through an adjacent road.

Photos by Denise Olivas

If filling the sinkhole doesn't work, then it is unclear when the area will reopen to traffic, an officer on the scene said.