EL PASO, Texas - UPDATE FEB. 1, 2019: El Paso police have identified the driver who was killed in a rollover crash that shut down I-10 in both directions by Sunland Park Drive.

Police said Damian Renee Franco, 19, was driving on I-10 east when he swerved, striking the center cable divider and into oncoming traffic before hitting the inside westbound guardrail.

Franco’s truck rolled over and he was ejected. He ended up dying from his injuries at University Medical Center.

Traffic investigators determined that driver inattention was a contributing factor in this fatal crash.

UPDATE: The freeway has been reopened.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE: A rollover has forced police to shutdown the freeway's westbound lanes at Sunland Park in West El Paso.

The wreck was reported shortly before 2 p.m.

Police said the wreck resulted in "serious injuries" and special traffic investigators were called to the scene.

Traffic on I-10 West is being forced off the freeway at Executive. The backup stretches for miles past Downtown El Paso.

If you are heading west, exit the freeway before you get to Copia and Piedras area.

Take Montana or the Border Highway instead.