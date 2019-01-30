Traffic

TXDoT looking for feedback from community on how to improve Horizon Blvd.

By:

Posted: Jan 30, 2019 08:25 AM MST

Updated: Jan 30, 2019 08:25 AM MST

The Texas Department of Transportation has its sights set on Horizon Boulevard, a major route in far east El Paso County that stretches from Horizon City to Socorro.

TXDoT is currently conducting the Horizon Blvd. Corridor Study to determine how to improve the the drive for commuters. It is hosting a second round of public meetings commuters and residents to weigh in.

The study focuses on 9.4 miles of Horizon Blvd. between Alameda Avenue (SH 20) in Socorro and Ascension Street in Horizon City.

The areas surrounding Horizon Blvd. are seeing rapid growth including the city of Horizon, Sparks and Socorro.

More businesses and housing developments are popping up with no signs of slowing down.

TXDoT said one thing many residents are worried about is the increased traffic on Horizon.

"We've had a lot of people that have come to us and are concerned about the safety in that area because we've had a lot of crashes. This corridor has crash rates that are above the Texas rural average," said Lauren Macias-Cervantes, spokeswoman for TXDoT.

The study will also document and evaluate the community's future vision regarding transportation, and develop a set of recommendations to enhance safety and mobility. 

TXDoT has some proposed changes it will display but they are subject to change after the public meetings are complete.

Macias-Cervantes said it is important that TXDoT gets feedback from the community.

"We can look at the crash rates, we can have our engineers drive it. It's very important for the people that are out there on the corridor everyday and drive it everyday to let us know what changes they would like to see."

TXDoT has secured funding to start on some short term goals that will address safety along the corridor.

Funding from The Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) will add raised medians for a divided highway along the corridor and additional traffic signs.

Macias-Cervantes said that is expected to be complete in 2021.

A third round of public meetings will be scheduled before summer and the master plan is expected to be complete in fall 2019.

After the study is complete, TXDoT will determine what projects it can complete, then each project will have to go through an approval process.

MEETING INFORMATION:

Wednesday

10:00 A.M. - 3:00 P.M. - Business Open House

5:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. - Public Meeting

Oz Glaze Senior Center, 13969 Veny Webb St.,

Horizon City, TX 79928

 

Thursday

5:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. - Public Meeting

Socorro City Hall/Rio Vista Complex

840 Rio Vista Rd., Socorro, TX 79927


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Economy
World's most admired companies
Pexels.com

World's most admired companies

Sports
Super Bowl urban legends revealed
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Super Bowl urban legends revealed

News
On this day: January 30
Tom Larson/CNN

On this day: January 30

Sports
Who are best QBs of all time?
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Who are best QBs of all time?

Sports
NFL's highest-paid players for 2018
Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

NFL's highest-paid players for 2018

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

Health
11 foods that will age you

11 foods that will age you

News
On this day: January 29
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: January 29

Crime
PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted Fugitives 1.28.19

PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted Fugitives 1.28.19

Health
10 foods you should never refrigerate
iStock / DrGrounds

10 foods you should never refrigerate

News
On this day: January 28
Carsten Koall/Getty Images

On this day: January 28

News
On this day: January 27
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

On this day: January 27

US & World
Roger Stone: One of Trump's closest advisers

Roger Stone: One of Trump's closest advisers

News
On this day: January 26
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

On this day: January 26

Crime
PHOTOS: 6 charged found with more than 150 lbs. of marijuana, police say

PHOTOS: 6 charged found with more than 150 lbs. of marijuana, police say

News
On this day: January 25
Muhammad Ghafari via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: January 25

Health
9 tricks to fall asleep faster
CNN

9 tricks to fall asleep faster

Crime
PHOTOS: Alleged gang members arrested in conspiracy investigation

PHOTOS: Alleged gang members arrested in conspiracy investigation

Health
10 healthy gas station foods
iStock/njpPhoto

10 healthy gas station foods

News
On this day: January 24
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: January 24

News
On this day: January 23
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

On this day: January 23

Pets
10 foods you should never feed your dog
iStock/maximilian100

10 foods you should never feed your dog

Travel
20 ultimate travel destinations

20 ultimate travel destinations

News
On this day: January 22
Rob Carr/Getty Images

On this day: January 22