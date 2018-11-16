TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on Gateway West and Lee Trevino
EL PASO, Texas - There is a crash on Gateway West and Lee Trevino that is blocking the left lane.
One lane is blocked along Gateway West.
Drivers should avoid the area and Take I-10 West or Montana.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
US & World Getty Images
News Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
News freeimages.com/krzysiuc
News Mark Hill/Turner via CNN
News DianesDigitals via Wikimedia Commons
US & World Getty Images
News Michael Buckner/Getty Images
News iStock/kevinruss
News Joe Raedle/Getty Images
News Mike Coppola/Getty Images
News Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
News Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse B. Awalt/U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Commons
Entertainment Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
News iStock/DegasMM
News KPRC via CNN
News Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
News iStock/Dixi_
News Ethan Miller/Getty Images
US & World iStock/biglike
News Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for AFI