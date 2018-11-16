Traffic

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on Gateway West and Lee Trevino

Posted: Nov 16, 2018 05:35 AM MST

Updated: Nov 16, 2018 10:18 AM MST

EL PASO, Texas - There is a crash on Gateway West and Lee Trevino that is blocking the left lane. 

One lane is blocked along Gateway West.

Drivers should avoid the area and Take I-10 West or Montana. 

