Rollover shuts down I-10 West at Sunland Park
A rollover has forced police to shutdown the freeway's westbound lanes at Sunland Park in West El Paso.
The wreck was reported shortly before 2 p.m.
Police said the wreck resulted in "serious injuries" and special traffic investigators were called to the scene.
Traffic on I-10 West is being forced off the freeway at Executive.
Avoid the area.
