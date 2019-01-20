Rollover on I-10 near Artcraft slowing traffic
EL PASO, Texas - A rollover on 1-10 Eastbound near Artcraft is causing a slowdown in traffic.
The rollover happened around 12:30 pm Sunday.
Fire officials said no one was transported to the hospital and no injuries were reported.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News Rob Carr/Getty Images
News Mario Tama/Getty Images via CNN
Health Alex Wong/Getty Images
News Alex Wong/Getty Images
News Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Health iStock/idrutu
News Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
News Public domain via Wikimedia Commons
Health iStock/perkmeup
Health iStock / MartiSaiz
News Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images
News Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
News Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
News Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
News Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Travel Ian Gavan/Getty Images
News Jo Hale for Getty Images
News Arizona Dept. Public Safety via CNN
News Getty Images
Entertainment Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images