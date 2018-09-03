Police reopen I-10 East at Airway following motorcycle wreck

Police have reopened all lanes at I-10 East and Airway after wrapping up their investigation of an early-morning motorcycle wreck.

The wreck happened at about 10 a.m. Monday. Police initially closed the freeway as emergency crews responded to the wreck. ABC-7 saw paramedics at the scene carrying person in a stretcher.

Police then reopened at single lane to allow traffic to drive past the wreck.

At about 11:15 a.m., police closed all lanes at I-10 East and Airway. The lanes remained closed until about 3:45 p.m.