EPPD: 3 injured in collision involving ambulance
El Paso Police say three people suffered serious injuries after a rollover collision involving an Elite Ambulance.
The collision was reported at about 6:45 p.m. Thursday.
Police said the rollover involving the ambulance happened at Loop 375 and Alameda in El Paso's Lower Valley.
ABC-7 is working to learn more about the cause of the wreck and the condition of the those injured.
