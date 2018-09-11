Crash in West El Paso causes backup

EL PASO, Texas - Emergency crews are responding to a crash that is affecting traffic in West El Paso.

Officials with the fire department told ABC-7 that one vehicle was involved and that no one has been taken to the hospital as of 7 a.m.

The crash is affecting drivers headed on I-10 West near Resler.

Officials with the police department tweeted that the right two lanes are closed.

Back-up is beyond Sunland Park. It will take an hour to clear up, according to officials.

Take Mesa Street to avoid the area until crews clear the scene.