Station

Meet Your Podcast Host: Stephanie Valle

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 05:00 PM MDT

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 04:33 PM MDT

Stephanie Valle has been with ABC-7 since 2001, starting as an intern. After nearly ten years working mornings, she was named News Operations Manager and anchor for ABC-7 at 4 in March 2019.

Stephanie previously was Executive Producer and anchor of the highest-rated morning show in the area, Good Morning El Paso, for five years. She also served as the reporter for GMEP and anchor for ABC-7 at Noon for five years before that.

Stephanie has covered an array of news in the Borderland -- from Pope Francis' visit to Juarez, to a day in the life of a teen girl recovering from a traumatic crash that took the life of her brother.

Her anchoring and reporting has been commended by the Texas Associated Press Broadcasters. Stephanie and the team behind Good Morning El Paso won the Best Morning Newscast award in 2017; that year, she also received first place for a series of reports on babies born dependent on opioids. In 2016, Stephanie received an honorable mention from the TAPB for an investigative report on the illegal sale of underage puppies. 

Stephanie was also voted Best Newscaster in What's Up Magazine four years in a row, and has been named Best News Reporter by The City Magazine.

Stephanie is married with two children, sits on the board for Candlelighters, an organization dedicated to serving children with cancer and their families, is the president of the PTO at her children's school and just ran her first marathon.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

US & World
Imelda floods Texas

Imelda floods Texas

US & World
Protesters hold climate strikes across the globe
Getty Images

Protesters hold climate strikes across the globe

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
On this day: September 20
Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

On this day: September 20

News
Celebrities involved in death cases
Getty Images/Pool

Celebrities involved in death cases

News
Jobs with the most obese employees
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

Jobs with the most obese employees

News
On this day: September 19
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: September 19

News
On this day: September 18
Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

On this day: September 18

News
20 'selfie' capitals of the world
FreeImages.com/Marcin Jochimczyk

20 'selfie' capitals of the world

News
On this day: September 17
By John McKeon [CC BY-SA 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 17

Recipes
America's top 10 best-selling cereals
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

America's top 10 best-selling cereals

Health
Nutritional values for 10 tailgating items
Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images

Nutritional values for 10 tailgating items

News
On this day: September 16
U.S. Navy/FBI via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 16

News
On this day: September 15
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: September 15

News
On this day: September 14
Chris Hondros/Getty Images

On this day: September 14

Politics
Democratic presidential debate in Houston
Getty Images

Democratic presidential debate in Houston

US & World
World's happiest countries
MARVEL via Wikimedia Commons

World's happiest countries

News
On this day: September 13
Brian Bahr/Getty Images

On this day: September 13

Economy
20 ways your laziness is costing you money
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

20 ways your laziness is costing you money

News
On this day: September 12
Dolby Laboratories

On this day: September 12

News
Apple's 5 biggest flops
Photograph by Rama, Wikimedia Commons, Cc-by-sa-2.0-fr

Apple's 5 biggest flops

US & World
Most bicycle-friendly states
Steve Kastenbaum/CNN

Most bicycle-friendly states

News
On this day: September 11
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: September 11

News
Best cold destinations for winter travel
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Best cold destinations for winter travel