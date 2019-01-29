NOW HIRING: National Sales Assistant/Traffic Assistant at KVIA-TV

As a National Sales Assistant/Traffic Assistant for NPG of Texas (operating 3 TV stations including KVIA – ABC 7, CW, and Azteca, as well as the powerful KVIA mobile and web-sites in the El Paso, TX DMA), you will be working with our national rep firm in entering and servicing advertiser contracts, insuring they run completely and correctly.

You will also serve as a back-up to our Traffic Department team, completing logs, updating copy instructions and serving as a resource as a traffic system expert. Our team works in an enjoyable and supportive environment. You will be part of the team that drives success for local and national advertisers utilizing the reach, authority and respect of the area's top performing advertising medium, KVIA and KVIA.com.

If you have prior sales and/or traffic experience, are a self-starter and detail oriented, we want to hear from you. We provide comprehensive training and a competitive benefits package.

Our preferred candidate has some knowledge of media and a traffic background. You should have excellent customer service skills and an ability to interface with all types of people at various levels of an organization.

Please send a resume and cover letter to:

KVIA

Attn: Human Resources

4140 Rio Bravo

El Paso, TX 79902

Or e-mail: Kalvin.Pike@kvia.com

References must be made available upon request. Candidate must pass a drug test and background check. News-Press TV is an equal opportunity employer.

