Station

NOW HIRING: National Sales Assistant/Traffic Assistant at KVIA-TV

Posted: Jan 29, 2019 02:52 PM MST

Updated: Jan 29, 2019 02:52 PM MST

As a National Sales Assistant/Traffic Assistant for NPG of Texas (operating 3 TV stations including KVIA – ABC 7, CW, and Azteca, as well as the powerful KVIA mobile and web-sites in the El Paso, TX DMA), you will be working with our national rep firm in entering and servicing advertiser contracts, insuring they run completely and correctly.  

You will also serve as a back-up to our Traffic Department team, completing logs, updating copy instructions and serving as a resource as a traffic system expert.  Our team works in an enjoyable and supportive environment.  You will be part of the team that drives success for local and national advertisers utilizing the reach, authority and respect of the area's top performing advertising medium, KVIA and KVIA.com.

If you have prior sales and/or traffic experience, are a self-starter and detail oriented, we want to hear from you.  We provide comprehensive training and a competitive benefits package.

Our preferred candidate has some knowledge of media and a traffic background.  You should have excellent customer service skills and an ability to interface with all types of people at various levels of an organization.

Please send a resume and cover letter to:

KVIA

Attn: Human Resources

4140 Rio Bravo

El Paso, TX 79902

Or e-mail: Kalvin.Pike@kvia.com

References must be made available upon request.  Candidate must pass a drug test and background check. News-Press TV is an equal opportunity employer.
 

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

Health
11 foods that will age you

11 foods that will age you

News
On this day: January 29
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: January 29

Crime
PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted Fugitives 1.28.19

PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted Fugitives 1.28.19

Health
10 foods you should never refrigerate
iStock / DrGrounds

10 foods you should never refrigerate

News
On this day: January 28
Carsten Koall/Getty Images

On this day: January 28

News
On this day: January 27
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

On this day: January 27

US & World
Roger Stone: One of Trump's closest advisers

Roger Stone: One of Trump's closest advisers

News
On this day: January 26
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

On this day: January 26

Crime
PHOTOS: 6 charged found with more than 150 lbs. of marijuana, police say

PHOTOS: 6 charged found with more than 150 lbs. of marijuana, police say

News
On this day: January 25
Muhammad Ghafari via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: January 25

Health
9 tricks to fall asleep faster
CNN

9 tricks to fall asleep faster

Crime
PHOTOS: Alleged gang members arrested in conspiracy investigation

PHOTOS: Alleged gang members arrested in conspiracy investigation

Health
10 healthy gas station foods
iStock/njpPhoto

10 healthy gas station foods

News
On this day: January 24
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: January 24

News
On this day: January 23
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

On this day: January 23

Pets
10 foods you should never feed your dog
iStock/maximilian100

10 foods you should never feed your dog

Travel
20 ultimate travel destinations

20 ultimate travel destinations

News
On this day: January 22
Rob Carr/Getty Images

On this day: January 22

Crime
PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted 1.18.19

PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted 1.18.19

News
On this day: January 21
Mario Tama/Getty Images via CNN

On this day: January 21

Health
Surprising reasons you're eating more
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Surprising reasons you're eating more

News
On this day: January 20
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: January 20

News
On this day: January 19
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: January 19